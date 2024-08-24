Watch Now
Summer is back: It's going to get hot and humid this weekend

summer pool
summer pool
CLEVELAND — Summer is not over yet—by any means! The same high pressure that has been west of us, giving us an incredibly comfortable work week, is also responsible for our weekend warm-up, bringing southerly winds back to NEO and helping to increase temps and humidity!

Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy. You will notice the humidity creeping up a bit as well this weekend. As for rain chances, we could see a stray thundershower in one or two spots on Sunday afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry all weekend.

We will be pushing 90 degrees next week, with higher humidity and a few rain chances. None of these rain chances look widespread but scattered hit-or-miss storms. The heat will quite literally be sticking around all week!

What To Expect:

  • Much warmer this weekend
  • Humidity climbs too
  • Plan for dry weather on Saturday
  • A spotty T-shower possible on Sunday
  • Scorching temps next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Summer returns. Still dry. | High: 85º

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Humidity spikes. Isolated PM thunder. | High: 84º

Monday: Few showers possible. Summer is back! | High: 87º

Tuesday: Few t-showers. Hot & humid. | High: 88º

Wednesday: Isolated t-showers. Mainly dry. | High: 84º

