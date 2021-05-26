Thousands without power in Portage, Stark and Summit after severe weather brings 60 mph winds

CLEVELAND — After severe weather moved across portions of Northeast Ohio on Wednesday afternoon, several counties that were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning are now experiencing power outages.

Residents in Portage, Stark and Summit counties—all of which were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that has since been downgraded to a watch— are without power.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Portage, Stark and Summit Counties until 2:15 pm. The main threats are 60 mph and 0.75'' hail. #weather #WEWS #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/AU562fvpc9 — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) May 26, 2021

As of 3 p.m., in Portage County, 3,420 customers are without power. In Summit County, 4, 515 residents are without power, and in Stark County, 176 outages were reported, according to FirstEnergy.

Cuyahoga County, which wasn’t under a Severe Weather Watch or Warning, is reporting 35 power outages.

In Akron, where wind gusts were 60 mph, a large tree fell on a parked vehicle located on Lansing Drive.

Workers in the area said the winds were so strong that they retreated to the car a few minutes before a tree fell onto it. No one was injured.

