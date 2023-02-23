Watch Now
Weather

Actions

THREE-PEAT! For the third week in a row, record warmth is possible

Feb. 23 temperature forecast
WEWS
Feb. 23 temperature forecast
Posted at 10:35 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 10:35:26-05

CLEVELAND — For the third week in a row, record warm temperatures are in jeopardy! In case you missed it, we broke records all across Northeast Ohio last Wednesday, Feb. 15 as well as the Thursday before on Feb 9.

On Thursday, a warm front will lift north and cause temperatures to build throughout the afternoon. Winds are expected to increase during this time as well. It will also be much drier compared to Wednesday's wintry and rainy mess. Expect highs into at least the upper 50s, but mid to upper 60s will be possible for some (especially south). Also, plan for increasing winds during the afternoon and westerly winds with gusts over 40 mph on Thursday.

Feb. 23 temperature forecast

Below are the records for Feb. 23. If temperatures reach the upper 60s, more records will be broken. For Cleveland that is 68 degrees, for Akron/Canton that is 69 degrees and for Mansfield that is 68 degrees. All were set in 2017. We will be sure to keep you posted if we break any of these records!

records

And just like the last two weeks, temperatures will crash again by Friday with highs falling into the 20s all day! A few snow showers will be possible as well.

2.jpg

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018