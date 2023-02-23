THREE-PEAT! For the third week in a row, record warmth is possible

CLEVELAND — For the third week in a row, record warm temperatures are in jeopardy! In case you missed it, we broke records all across Northeast Ohio last Wednesday, Feb. 15 as well as the Thursday before on Feb 9.

RECORDS BROKEN: Another week with record high temperatures broken! It is way above average today. Temps begin to decline across the area tomorrow and everyone is frigid by Friday! pic.twitter.com/821eyV4XWH — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) February 15, 2023

ICYMI: Yesterday's temperatures climbed to nearly 70 degrees and records were smashed all across the area! The warmth also came with quite a bit of rain and wind. There were several reports of gusts over 50 mph. pic.twitter.com/AHpC2NOLqu — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) February 10, 2023

On Thursday, a warm front will lift north and cause temperatures to build throughout the afternoon. Winds are expected to increase during this time as well. It will also be much drier compared to Wednesday's wintry and rainy mess. Expect highs into at least the upper 50s, but mid to upper 60s will be possible for some (especially south). Also, plan for increasing winds during the afternoon and westerly winds with gusts over 40 mph on Thursday.

Below are the records for Feb. 23. If temperatures reach the upper 60s, more records will be broken. For Cleveland that is 68 degrees, for Akron/Canton that is 69 degrees and for Mansfield that is 68 degrees. All were set in 2017. We will be sure to keep you posted if we break any of these records!

And just like the last two weeks, temperatures will crash again by Friday with highs falling into the 20s all day! A few snow showers will be possible as well.

