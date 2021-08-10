UPDATES: Heat and humidity building with possible severe storms Tuesday afternoon

CLEVELAND — Heat and storms will impact the News 5 viewing area Tuesday.

The first round of scattered storms will happen during Tuesday's morning commute as a disturbance rolls across Northeast Ohio.

Doppler radar shows strong thunderstorms moving east at around 30 mph.

Line of storms from Cleveland to #Akron will impact your morning drive so give yourself some extra time if you are about to head out the door! #ohwx#weather #wews #Cleveland #GMCle pic.twitter.com/hN0Cwo5bMp — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) August 10, 2021

A few storms could be severe, especially in the afternoon.

News 5 Cleveland.

Impacts include some potentially damaging wind gusts and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

Gusty winds of 45mph and higher could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Outside the storms, prepare for another day of temperatures in the upper 80s with heat index values in the upper 90s.

Power of 5 meteorologist Remeisha Shade gave a weather update during Good Morning Cleveland. Watch it in the media player below:

Heat, humidity and possible severe storms today

