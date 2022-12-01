37 tornado reports from Wednesday's Severe Weather outbreak across the U.S.

Severe storms ravaged parts of the Deep South from Tuesday afternoon thru early Wednesday morning. The hardest hit areas were from near Jackson, Miss. through Montgomery, Ala.

Two people died when a tornado blew apart their home just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning near Montgomery. Several others were injured as many nearby homes were damaged or destroyed.

There was 85 wind damage and high wind reports from the severe weather event. Additionally, 37 tornado reports were logged as well. Many of these are observations of the same tornado.

As storm surveys continue, the total number of tornadoes will fall somewhere between 12 and about 18. The tornadoes formed just ahead of a strong arctic cold front that swept across the Eastern United States Wednesday morning.

