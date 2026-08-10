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More than 37,000 without power in Northeast Ohio after storms

Power Outages
Associated Press
Power Outages
Power Outages
Posted
and last updated

FirstEnergy is reporting that more than 37,000 customers are without power across Northeast Ohio after a morning storm.

As of 12:02 a.m., 22,605 in Cuyahoga County, 2,593 in Geauga County, 4,967 in Lake County, 2,861 in Lorain County, and 2,721 in Summit County.

A restoration time has not been updated.

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