More than 37,000 without power in Northeast Ohio after storms

FirstEnergy is reporting that more than 37,000 customers are without power across Northeast Ohio after a morning storm.

As of 12:02 a.m., 22,605 in Cuyahoga County, 2,593 in Geauga County, 4,967 in Lake County, 2,861 in Lorain County, and 2,721 in Summit County.

A restoration time has not been updated.

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