80-degrees in April! Is this the EARLIEST 80 degrees in Cleveland ever?

CLEVELAND — I bet your car thermometer was celebrating Summer-like weather today.

Drivers everywhere reported 80 degrees on their car dashboards this afternoon! The high temperature at Hopkins Airport, on April 12, 2023 touched 80 degrees for the first time in 2023.

We actually haven't seen a temperature this warm since we baked at 87 degrees back on September 21, 2023 of last year. That's 6.5 months ago.

Historically, April is the perfect time to see our first 80-degree weather. Last year, in 2022, our first 80-degree day arrived on April 23, 2022, which is almost two weeks later than this year.

However, 2023 wasn't the earliest to reach that milestone.

Back on March 5, 1983, the high temperature was 81 degrees. That's the earliest 80-degree high ever in Cleveland.

As for the latest ever 80-degree high temperature: Back in 1924, we didn't see 80 degrees in Cleveland until June 19! On that day, temperatures soared to 89 degrees!

As a side note, before the 1940s, Cleveland's daily temperatures were NOT measured at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which is several miles inland. Instead, they were measured in Downtown Cleveland, which is located much closer to a cool Lake Erie.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter