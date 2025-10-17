A mighty midge batch has arrived this fall: why it's important

CLEVELAND — They're baaack... midges galore!

The second emergence of midges this fall has been a mighty one. More midges are swarming the skies of Northeast Ohio than last fall and during any average fall. Why is that the case, and why is it important?

Bethany Beshire, Senior Manager of Center Operations at Cleveland Metroparks, shared that these midges are not shy at all, and they all come out at once.

"Once they come up to the surface and hatch out as adults, they only have a few days to live. And they don't eat or really do anything. All they want to do is reproduce."

Before they emerge over Lake Erie and fly to Northeast Ohio, they start as eggs in the sediment at the bottom of the lake. They hatch and become larvae, which look like squiggly worms in the water. They mature over the course of several weeks to months, depending on the water temperature. With well-above-average temperatures, many midges were able to time the maturation into adult midges successfully, and much later than usual.

Water temperatures have finally started to significantly drop through the 60s this week, allowing the midges to move above the water and complete their life cycles at the same time. Their main goal while here is to mate and go into their version of hibernation during the winter.

“They play a really important role in the food chain. Everything from other insects to bugs to fish...other birds and mammals. Everything will take advantage of and eat this ample source of food," says Beshire. So having an ample amount of midges for this fall batch is notable and a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

With all these swarms around, they have certainly impacted day-to-day activities, even as simple as opening the window or stepping outside your car. While it is annoying, they are nothing more than a nuisance for humans.

Beshire says, "I understand being kinda freaked out when you see a mass swarm of insects and who wants bugs in your hair and all of that...good news is that they don't bite, they can't hurt you at all. And you can deter them by keeping your lights down.”

If you have a cool video of these midge swarms, feel free to send it to 5pix@wews.com, and we may show it on-air and online.

SOUND ON! Check out this noisy video from a News 5 viewer:

Midges are back this fall

It is always interesting to see how many miles inland they make it, especially since they can only live for a couple of days after emerging from the water.

