A new way to watch the forecast: Introducing the Power of 5 Regions

CLEVELAND — When it comes to the weather in Northeast Ohio, one forecast doesn't tell the whole story.

Lake effect snow can pile up in the Snowbelt Region while towns farther west are sunny with barely a flurry. Thunderstorms can spark tornadoes in just one county while backyard BBQs are untouched elsewhere. Even on a quiet weather day, the lake breeze can keep shoreline communities in the 60s while inland neighborhoods are 20 degrees warmer, in the 80s. We hear it all the time: "Your forecast said this, but my house got that."

That's why News 5 developed the Power of 5 Regions.

We've divided Northeast Ohio into five unique weather regions so we can deliver hyper-local forecasts that are closer to your community and more useful for you. We've always provided a forecast for the entire area while highlighting specific weather patterns, but now we have another tool — another way to highlight our unique weather.

Why We're Making This Change

Northeast Ohio doesn't experience the same weather everywhere.

Our new approach recognizes those differences and places greater emphasis on the forecast where you live. Whether you're in the Cleveland Metro, near Akron-Canton, in the Snowbelt, west of I-71, or farther south, you'll see weather information that's more relevant to your day.

Simply put, we're giving you a forecast tailored to your region.

What You'll See On Air

You will notice five distinct forecast regions:



Cleveland Metro

Akron-Canton

Snowbelt

West

South

During weather segments, we'll break down conditions across all five areas and focus on any region experiencing particularly impactful weather.

That means you'll get a better understanding of how today's weather may affect your drive, outdoor plans, school activities, or weekend events closer to home.

How Often Will You See It?

The Power of 5 Regions won't be limited to big storms or other major weather events. No matter how active or quiet the forecast, there is ALWAYS something going on that causes different weather conditions across our regions.

You'll see your Power of 5 Regions forecasts every day as part of our regular weather coverage. As weather becomes more active, we'll be able to zoom in even further, down to street level, and provide hyper-local updates to neighborhoods experiencing the greatest impacts.

What Makes It Different?

Most forecasts treat Northeast Ohio as a single region.

The Power of 5 Regions is built around the idea that where you live matters.

By organizing our coverage into five unique weather regions, we're making forecasts hyper-local, precise, and more useful. It's another way we're helping viewers make better decisions with information that's tailored to the community.

Find Your Region. Know Your Forecast.

That's the goal behind the Power of 5 Regions.

Five regions. One trusted forecast. Built for the way Northeast Ohio experiences weather. Here is a look at the five regions, so you know which region you are a part of:

wews

News 5 Cleveland

News 5 Cleveland

News 5 Cleveland

News 5 Cleveland

News 5 Cleveland

Any questions? Feel free to send us any questions, comments, concerns, etc., to weather@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter