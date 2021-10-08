A tree rips down power lines on East 61st Street and Wade Park

CLEVELAND — A tree ripped down power lines and left some residents in the dark on Cleveland’s East Side Friday.

Crews from the Cleveland Division Of Fire responded to East 61st Street and Wade Park

A tree came down on several power lines.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. Tree fell on power lines at Wade Park and East 61st Street.

The Cleveland Division of Police responded and will monitor the area until CEI crews arrive at the area to restore power and the urban forestry team removes the tree.

Find power outages in your area here.

