Air Quality Advisory issued for 8 counties in Northeast Ohio

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the following counties in Northeast Ohio:

Ashtabula.

Cuyahoga.

Geauga.

Lake.

Lorain.

Medina.

Portage.

Summit.

The alert will be effective through July 4. The air may be “unhealthy for sensitive groups”. This applies to the elderly, children, and those who have difficulty breathing.

To help improve the air quality and reduce pollution you can:

Drive less.

Do not idle your car engine.

Refill your tank after sunset.

Wait to mow your grass.

