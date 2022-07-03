Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Air Quality Advisory issued for 8 counties in Northeast Ohio

Air Quality Alert
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alexander Farmer
Air Quality Alert
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 15:44:47-04

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the following counties in Northeast Ohio:

  • Ashtabula.
  • Cuyahoga.
  • Geauga.
  • Lake.
  • Lorain.
  • Medina.
  • Portage.
  • Summit.

The alert will be effective through July 4. The air may be “unhealthy for sensitive groups”. This applies to the elderly, children, and those who have difficulty breathing.

To help improve the air quality and reduce pollution you can:

  • Drive less.
  • Do not idle your car engine.
  • Refill your tank after sunset.
  • Wait to mow your grass.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018