Air Quality Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties through Tuesday

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio Counties.

The following counties will be under this advisory through Tuesday:



Ashtabula County

Cuyahoga County

Geauga County

Lake County

Lorain County

Medina County

Portage County

Summit County

NOACA said the air quality levels in the affected counties are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Here's how to stay healthy during the alert:



Drive less by walking, using public transit or working from home if you can.

Don't idle your vehicle - turn off your engine.

Refill your gas tank after sunset

Wait to mow your lawn until the alert clears.

You can check the air quality where you live by clicking HERE.

Heat, humidity, pollen and stagnant air all contribute to an Air Quality Alert being issued.

During the summer months, Air Quality Advisories are issued more frequently, like this one issued in mid-May.

Air Quality Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

RELATED: Air Quality Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties