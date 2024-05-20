Air Quality Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio Counties.
The following counties will be under this advisory through Monday:
- Ashtabula County
- Cuyahoga County
- Geauga County
- Lake County
- Lorain County
- Medina County
- Portage County
- Summit County
NOACA said the air quality levels in the affected counties are unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter