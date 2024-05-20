Watch Now
Air Quality Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

Air Quality Alert
Alexander Farmer
Posted at 8:28 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 20:28:05-04

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio Counties.

The following counties will be under this advisory through Monday:

  • Ashtabula County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Geauga County
  • Lake County
  • Lorain County
  • Medina County
  • Portage County
  • Summit County

NOACA said the air quality levels in the affected counties are unhealthy for sensitive groups.
