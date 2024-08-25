Air Quality Advisory issued through Sunday for these Northeast Ohio counties

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.
The following counties will be under this advisory through Sunday:
- Ashtabula
- Cuyahoga
- Geauga
- Lake
- Lorain
- Medina
- Portage
- Summit
The NOACA said sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties should monitor outdoor activity while under this advisory.
