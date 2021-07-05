Air Quality Alert continues until midnight Monday for parts of NE Ohio

CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) has issued an Air Quality Alert until midnight Monday due to air quality levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The advisory is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Happy Monday! Air Quality Alert continues until Midnight for areas highlighted in red including Cleveland & Akron. If you have asthma or other respiratory issues, try to limit time outdoors today. #ohwx#weather #wews #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/nMylsK8YmX — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) July 5, 2021

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

To help reduce air pollution, NOACA advises residents to drive less, bike, walk and use transit when possible and refill their tanks after sunset.

