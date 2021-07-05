Watch
Air Quality Alert continues until midnight Monday for parts of NE Ohio

Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 12:34:08-04

CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) has issued an Air Quality Alert until midnight Monday due to air quality levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The advisory is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

To help reduce air pollution, NOACA advises residents to drive less, bike, walk and use transit when possible and refill their tanks after sunset.

