Air Quality Alert discontinued for Northeast Ohio

After days of hazy skies and smoke from the Canadian wildfires impacting the air quality in Northeast Ohio, the air quality alert has been canceled.

The Ohio EPA said the impact from the wildfires is having less of an impact in the state.

It looks like winds will become more southerly by Friday night and shift to the west on Saturday.

This will help to limit the smoke in the atmosphere this weekend.

