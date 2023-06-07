Air Quality Advisory issued for most of Northeast Ohio

North winds will continue to push smoke from the Canadian wildfires straight across Lake Erie and into Ohio.

Smoke is made up of tiny particles and they can affect our body when we breathe them in.

The EPA monitors "fine particulate matter" in our sky and issues alerts when too much is detected.

Plan on these alerts hanging around until we can mix this smoke out of our sky.

That won't happen until Saturday when south winds take over.

