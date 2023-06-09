Air Quality Alert extended through Saturday for Northeast Ohio

It looks like Northeast Ohio will have another day of hazy skies and smoke drifting into our area from the Canadian wildfires.

The air quality alert is in effect for the following counties through midnight Saturday: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

The statewide alert issued by the Ohio EPA was discontinued Thursday night as smoke from the wildfires is having less of an impact throughout the state overall. Particulate levels may remain elevated in isolated areas into the weekend, the Ohio EPA noted.

Sensitive groups, which include children and the elderly and individuals with breathing difficulties, should take care while outdoors.

You can check the air quality in your area on this map.

