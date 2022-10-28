Alas, fall leaf colors are fading in Northeast Ohio in mid-to-end of October

CLEVELAND — It's been a great year for fall leaf colors here in Northern Ohio but those colors are past their peak.

Chilly October nights and cool, sunny days are the perfect ingredients to make the green leaves turn various shades of red, orange and yellow. Fall leaf colors normally peak here in Northern Ohio during the third week of October.

And the colors have been vibrant this year!

Last week's cold and snow knocked off many of those brighter red and orange maple leaves first. Now, we are left with mostly yellows and muted browns. Those leaves are dropping fast.

Within hours, your freshly raked lawn will be filled with more crispy leaves. Even though we lost most of our brighter colors, you will still be able to find some hidden gems. Look for the bright red leaves of the low-growing sumac tree. And, some of our oak trees are flushing out in some brilliant amber shades.

Enjoy them now.

By the end of the first week of November, most of our trees will be bare and ready for winter.

