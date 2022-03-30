Watch
All of Northeast Ohio under Wind Advisory, 50 mph gusts expected

Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 12:49:29-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of Northeast Ohio ahead of wind gusts picking up to 50 mph by Wednesday into Thursday afternoon.

Erie, Holmes, Medina, Ashland, Huron, Lorain and Wayne counties will be under a wind advisory from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Thursday.

Ashtabula, Geauga, Summit, Cuyahoga, Stark and Lake counties are under an advisory beginning 12 a.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Thursday.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected during the advisory time range.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and cause tree limbs to break and fall

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
