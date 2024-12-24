An emotional rollercoaster: 2024 weather in Northeast Ohio

From trees ripped up by tornadoes to basements flooded by torrential rain and neighborhoods buried under feet of snow, Northeast Ohioans were put through the wringer this year by the weather.
However, 2024 also brought us some unforgettable weather moments that we’ll be talking about for years to come:
- January 2024: eight straight days of below freezing temps
- Aug. 6, 2024: 5 EF-1 tornadoes, a macroburst, and widespread straight-line wind damage
- 2024 sets a new record for the number of tornadoes in Ohio
- Aug. 8, 2024: torrential rainfall and flash flooding from remnants of what was Hurricane Debby.
- April 8, 2024: Perfect weather for the spectacular total solar eclipse as Cleveland was in the path of totality.
- Two chances to see the Aurora Borealis
- Nov. 21, 2024: The Snow globe game of 2024
- Thanksgiving weekend: Northeast Ohio’s snowbelt gets pummeled by feet of snow
