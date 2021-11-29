Another clipper system bringing minor accumulations late Monday into Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisories have all ended Monday with just a few lake effect snow showers lingering east.

Few lake effect snow bands are expected through the morning but should fade by the afternoon as wind shifts to the southwest. Accumulation should be an inch or less with this morning's snow. A break will be brief though with another Clipper moving in tonight. Alberta Clippers are usually quick-moving systems that bring light precipitation.

The best chance for snow with this system appears to be from 8 p.m. to about 5 a.m.

Models are showing minor accumulation from about a trace to 2 inches. Most of this snow should push out by 6-8 a.m.

There could be a few slick spots during the Tuesday morning rush.

We stay in the 30s today but warm to the 40s Tuesday afternoon.

The 50s are on the way by Thursday with some rain chances returning Wednesday and Thursday.

At least this wintry weather really helps to get us into the holiday mood with Christmas only 26 days away.

