ANOTHER SNOW DAY?! Parents question school closure policies during extreme weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than 300 schools across the News 5 viewing area are once again closed due to the sub-zero temperatures and inclement winter weather.

It is a topic that's gotten hundreds of parents commenting on our News 5 Facebook page — questioning district policies regarding "snow and cold days" and when kids should stay at home or go to class.

The reality is, it's dangerously cold again, and sidewalks still aren't shoveled, according to district leaders.

In some districts like Parma and Cleveland, today marks the third school cancellation or snow day this week.

While many districts previously used "calamity days," the state of Ohio now operates on instructional hours earned.

In years past, districts would get five total calamity days.

That system of practice no longer exists.

The Ohio Department of Education now requires a specific number of instructional hours a year, per grade level.

School districts, joint vocational school districts, and chartered nonpublic schools will be required to be open for instruction for a minimum of:



455 hours for students in half-day kindergarten;

910 hours for students in full-day kindergarten through Grade 6;

1,001 hours for students in Grades 7-12; and

910 hours for students enrolled in a traditional school district or an online school

Some superintendents say this has complicated the situation a bit when it comes to allocating "snow days".

"Years ago, the state transitioned to an hours model, so we're now required to be in school a number of hours during the year. And the number of hours is not a little bit. It's significantly less than the equivalent in days had been previously," said Wes Weaver, interim superintendent at Vermilion Local School District.

Weaver says the decision to close school is not made lightly.

In fact, it is discussed in collaboration with multiple entities, including faculty, staff and the transportation department.

"The roads are still bad, and then the windchill makes it very cold for kids standing out waiting for buses, or maybe a couple kids are walking to school. The next couple of days, honestly, the next 10 days, the next couple of weeks are gonna be really tough," Weaver said.

Weaver says they review local forecasts and wind chills, road and sidewalk conditions, and how this will impact students and staff overall safety and health.

He says it is a subjective decision at times.

News 5 spoke with parents on both sides of the issue.

Some are furious that kids are heading back to class in some districts.

They say it's a clear danger and health risk.

"I am very upset. I get that the kids need to go to school, and I get that we might be out of calamity days, but my kids' health is most important to me. And we don't have busing for Painesville city, so a lot of our high school and middle school (students) walk," Danielle Nelson, a Painesville mom of five, said.

Others welcome the return to class—citing the need for a schedule, routine and structure that will boost their educational experience.

"My son he has autism and usually with kids typically kids with autism, routine is a big part of keeping them regulated and when he's out of his regular routine a huge disruption; it produces a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress. Not just on him but the family," Lateefah Hafeez, a Cleveland Heights University Heights parent, said.

Weaver says he cannot speak for every district's decision-making process regarding closures and makeup.

He says sending kids to school in the summer months and even on weekends is not something he supports when it comes to making up.

"We would hate to do that. Days at the end of the year are not very effective. Days over spring break Saturdays are not tremendously effective because of attendance and things like that, so we would, that would be a really tough call for us," Weaver said.

Remote learning could be an option, but Weaver admits that ramping up for that would be a "significant chore".

"I'm open to the idea that online learning might be a way for us to recover some lost time but with that said we don't currently have any plans to do that we send computer devices home with many of our students but not all especially in the lower grades," Weaver said.

Weaver says he and other neighboring districts are currently reviewing options and policies for how best to make up time.

News 5 will continue to Follow-Through.