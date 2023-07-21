Assessing the damage from Thursday's severe storms

After Thursday night's powerful storm, thousands are waking up to assess the damage to their property.

What happened?

Wind, lightning, rain, and hail are all the ingredients necessary for a severe storm.

Meteorologist Trent Magill provides an update in the player below:

Tornado Warnings were issued but at this time it is not believed that anything touched down.

Thousands of lightning strikes were reported which led to power outages.

In Fairport Harbor, 81 miles per hour wind gusts were reported.

Power outages

As of 7 a.m. on Friday, the FirstEnergy reported outages in the following counties:



Cuyahoga County: 13,356.

Lake County: 2,977.

Westlake damage

In Westlake, the strong winds brought down multiple tree limbs in back and front yards.

Residents assess storm damage in Westlake

Multiple tree branches broke off and crashed onto a children’s playground—destroying everything around it along Creekside Drive.

No injuries were reported.

However, multiple homes lost power.

Mentor-on-the-Lake damage

In Lake County, Mentor-on-the-Lake was one of the communities hit hardest by Thursday night's storms.

Mentor-on-the-Lake residents assess storm damage

Some roads in the town are down to one lane due to fallen trees and downed power lines.

