Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for 2 Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND — On Thursday afternoon, some parts of Northeast Ohio are under a threat of severe storms bringing lightning, high winds and the potential for flooding.

Watches and Warnings

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 3 p.m.:



Carroll

Tuscarawas

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was spotted around 2:15 p.m. eight miles southwest of Carrollton and moving east at 45 mph.

Power outages

As of Thursday afternoon, there are about 16,000 people without power in our area.

