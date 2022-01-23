BLOG: Snowfall continues across Northeast Ohio

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — All of Northeast Ohio is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Here's what you need to know:

WATCH

Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson provides an update on Sunday's snowfall.

Timing

This clipper will move across the region early Sunday and looks to become widespread around sunrise through the mid-afternoon. Expect accumulating snow across the area from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Snow could be heavy at times leading to slick roads and several hours of low visibility. Snow will gradually taper off between 2-5 p.m and will likely come to an end for most of the area by the mid-afternoon. However, lake effect snow bands are likely to linger in the Snowbelt and lead to higher snowfall amounts. Lake effect is expected to end by Sunday night.

Snow Emergency Levels

A level two snow emergency has been issued for Medina County.

A level one snow emergency has been issued for Erie and Summit counties. More here.

Parking bans

The following cities have issued parking bans:



Elyria.

Grafton.

Mogadore.

Parma Heights.

Newburgh Heights.

Cleveland.

Eastlake.

Fairview Park.

Parma.

Wadsworth.

Ravenna.

Bath Township.

Expected snowfall totals

Snow will be widespread. Accumulation will be likely for most of the area on Sunday. The axis of heaviest snow has shifted slightly to the north. Expect a few inches of snow, two to five inches, for most of Northeast Ohio. However, higher amounts (6 inches and more) will be likely for some communities in the Snowbelt. The lowest totals are expected in the southernmost communities. This snow is expected to be light and fluffy, so blowing and drifting snow will be possible.

