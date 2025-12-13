Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bone-chilling, near-record cold for the Browns game on Sunday. How cold will it be?

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
The 20-yard marker is covered in snow at Soldier Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
It will be dangerously cold in Cleveland on Sunday with bands of lake effect snow. The Browns will be in Chicago to face off against the Bears, where the cold will be even more dangerous.

The actual temperature may dip to near zero degrees on Sunday morning. The kickoff temperature is expected to be near 10 degrees.

Sunday's game could land in the top five COLDEST football games ever played at Soldier Field, in recorded history.

The coldest game ever recorded at Soldier Field was on Dec. 22, 2008, when the thermometer was at just 2 degrees. That game had a 7:40 p.m. kickoff, which gave that record a nighttime advantage, several hours after sunset.

It was just 4 degrees at kickoff on Jan. 10, 1988. That game kicked off a little after 11:30 a.m. during the daytime. That was the third-coldest ever recorded at Soldier Field.

A forecast temperature of 10 degrees would put the Browns/Bears game at fifth place on record if the forecast verifies.

Make sure to wear layers on top of layers, and cover any exposed skin, including the face. Gloves, scarves, hats, all of the above.

