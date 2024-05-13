Canadian wildfires could cause air quality concerns across Northeast Ohio if not contained

Here we go again!

Canadian Wildfires are on an active note once again. As many folks remember from last summer, the smoke from wildfires across Canada caused major concerns for air quality across the majority of the U.S., and it looks to be returning once again.

Most of the active wildfires, at least 90, are in British Columbia and Alberta provinces.

Air quality alerts are already in place across the upper Great Lakes today across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

wews

The good news for Northeast Ohio, we are not expected to have impacts from this round of smoke. There might be some impacts down the road, though, if the wildfires are not contained and continue to spread.

