Canton, Lorain among school districts closed Thursday due to frigid temperatures

CANTON, Ohio — Canton City School District and Lorain City School District are among the multiple school districts in Northeast Ohio closed Thursday due to frigid temperatures.
To view a full list of others who have announced their closures, click here.
Most Northeast Ohio counties are under a Wind Chill Advisory until 11 a.m. Thursday, which is leading to the closures.
Wind chills are expected to be as low as negative 15 degrees.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter