Canton, Lorain among school districts closed Thursday due to frigid temperatures

Posted at 8:04 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 20:04:52-05

CANTON, Ohio — Canton City School District and Lorain City School District are among the multiple school districts in Northeast Ohio closed Thursday due to frigid temperatures.

To view a full list of others who have announced their closures, click here.

Most Northeast Ohio counties are under a Wind Chill Advisory until 11 a.m. Thursday, which is leading to the closures.

Wind chills are expected to be as low as negative 15 degrees.

