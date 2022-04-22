'Cause you're hot then you're cold...' — Get ready for weather whiplash over the next week

Over the last 5 days, temperatures have slowly but surely climbed from the low 40s last Sunday to nearly 70 degrees on Thursday! Friday was a bit cooler along in northern Ohio (40s and 50s) while it was milder in central Ohio (60s).

WEWS Katie McGraw

The temperatures will skyrocket this weekend! Highs in the 80s are likely for both Saturday and Sunday. For perspective, this is way above average for the end of April. The average high temperature for this weekend in Cleveland is in the mid 60s - so it will be about 20 degrees above normal! A few rain showers are possible early on Saturday, but the second half of the day looks dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Most of Sunday will stay dry, too! A new system arrives by Sunday night and into Monday. This will bring showers and storms very late Sunday and into Monday morning.

WEWS Katie McGraw

Said system will also bring us back to spring and then some. Temperatures will fall roughly 20 degrees from Sunday to Monday and continue to fall into the low 40s (maybe 30s!) by mid-week. A few flakes are even possible!

WEWS Katie McGraw

The chill looks to linger for the rest of the month and....into May! When we look at the next 6-10 days and the next 8-14 days, the Climate Prediction Center has notable signal for colder than average temps. From April 28 - May 2, there is a 70-80% chance for below-normal temps and from April 30 - May 6 there is a 50-60% chance for below-normal temps.

WEWS Katie McGraw

WEWS Katie McGraw

For the heat lovers...summer is only 60 days away!