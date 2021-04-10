Chance of widespread storms tonight with low threat of strong to severe weather

There is a chance for widespread storms across Northeast Ohio Saturday evening — a few could be strong to severe.

Most of the area is under a low marginal threat for severe storms, most likely between 7 p.m. until 1 a.m, according to Power of 5 Meteorologist Remeisha Shade.

News 5 Power of 5 map showing areas at marginal risk for strong to severe weather

Damaging winds near 60 mph are the main threat, but there’s a low chance for a brief, weak tornado.

News 5 Severe weather threats Saturday evening.

Rain will linger Sunday as much cooler air builds in with a temperature drop of about 20 degrees.

