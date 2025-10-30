Cleveland's Halloween weather brings both frights and thrills

Remember last Halloween? It was the second-warmest on record. Highs reached 77 degrees, with some 80-degree temperatures to the south. People were trick-or-treating in onesies and even shorts.

How about the Halloween before that? It was the second-snowiest on record. Cleveland saw nearly two inches of snow, and even more snow was seen in areas like Ashtabula County. People had to shovel their front porches for the kids.

Despite the crazy weather each of the last two Halloweens, there have been even bigger weather extremes on Halloween. That is because the end of October, which is in the middle of the fall season, is a transition time for the weather. Mother Nature could serve major warmth or chills, rain or even snow.

The warmest Halloween occurred nearly 75 years ago, in 1950, when high temperatures soared to 82 degrees.

The coldest Halloween was more recent, a frigid 19-degree low temperature in 1988.

The snowiest Halloween did not happen that same year despite the sub-freezing temperatures. That would be 1954, when over 4 inches (4.1) fell in Cleveland, and other parts of Northeast Ohio got closer to a half-foot of snow.

If Thursday's drenching downpours occurred on Friday (Halloween 2025), it would have become the wettest Halloween ever recorded (nearly two inches). This storm is expected to depart with much less rain expected on Halloween this year. The rainiest Halloween occurred in 1993 when 1.2 inches of rain fell.

Thank Mother Nature for stopping the heavy rain just in time for Halloween this year, as Northeast Ohio has not been as lucky in other years before. Some lake-effect showers are possible, but are not expected to be widespread.

