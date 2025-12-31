Cold and snowy end to 2025

Well, we didn't get that "White Christmas", but we are well on our way to seeing a snowy and cold end to 2025 and start to 2026 for Northeast Ohio.

Many counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory across Northeast Ohio:

Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark, Carol and Tuscarawas.

These will go into effect on Wednesday (12/31) at 1 p.m. and last through 7 a.m. on Thursday (1/1).

A few counties are under Lake Effect Snow Warnings across NE Ohio:

Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula.

These are in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday (1/1).

Widespread snow moves in late Tuesday evening and will linger into the wee hours of Wednesday.

This will bring accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across the region. Higher totals will occur in the snowbelt region of Ashtabula and Lake counties.

A squall will set up over the lake and impact the shoreline of the primary snowbelt.

This will be an effective snowmaker, and 4 to 8 inches is possible in the areas of Lake and Ashtabula counties closest to the shoreline.

By noon, a cold front moves through the region and will bring more snow, beginning in the afternoon and continuing through the evening on Wednesday (New Year's Eve). So this will impact travel across the region.

Especially as we head into the evening hours, with more widespread snow chances. Accumulations will range from 1 to 4 inches across the region during most of the evening hours.

The good news is that the widespread snow will begin to taper off as we get closer to midnight and ring in 2026.

The bad news is that it will be much colder as we get closer to midnight across NE Ohio.

So everyone will see some accumulation between the end of Tuesday and the start of 2026 on Thursday, along with much colder temperatures.

Potential snow accumulations will be into the half-foot to a foot plus range for most of the snowbelt region of NE Ohio, with areas outside of the snowbelt under half a foot to a couple of inches.

Stay up to date on the weather and road conditions for holiday festivities across the region, and stay safe!

