Cold front could bring rain Thursday, first widespread snow of the season this weekend

CLEVELAND — Winter weather is set to make a major comeback this weekend.

We are keeping an eye on the potential for the first widespread snowfall of the season. A cold front arrives late Thursday into Friday bringing a very good shot for widespread rain and windy weather. Gusts could be as strong as 30 to 40 mph.

This front will also signal the arrival of below-normal temperatures just in time for the weekend.

Our first Alberta Clipper then drops in from the Northwest on Sunday. Clippers normally bring widespread 1-3 inch snowfalls to a wide area.

After the clipper moves out, computer guidance is hinting at lake effect snow setting up Sunday night and Monday across the primary snowbelt of Northeast Ohio. That's mainly Greater Cleveland east into Lake, Geauga, & Ashtabula Counties. This could add some additional accumulation and cause some slick roads as temperatures will be hovering close to freezing by Monday morning.

This system is still kind of far out, but we will keep looking at updated model runs and fine-tune the forecast as we get closer.

Bottom line: get ready to pull out the warm coats and boots with some chilly air expected to impact your weekend plans. In addition to that, prepare to possibly have to use the snow brush or snow shovels in a few spots as well.

Tis the season! Winter season is now only 42 days away and it looks like we'll get teased with a little winter weather over the weekend.

