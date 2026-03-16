Coldest St. Patrick's Day in DECADES expected

CLEVELAND — The average high and low temperatures for St. Patrick's Day in Cleveland are 45 and 27. The way the forecast for Tuesday is shaping up, we might not even make it to 27 for the high, something we have not seen in decades.

The last time we saw highs only in the 20s on March 17 was in 1984, when the high that year was 28. We also had a high of 26 back in 1976.

Temperatures will be around 20 degrees below average in Northeast Ohio on St. Patrick's Day, with most areas only reaching mid to upper 20s. With the wind chill factor, it will feel much colder.

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You'll need to layer up first thing Tuesday morning, with single-digit wind chills a good possibility for most of Northeast Ohio.

Here's a look at the chills at 7 a.m. across the region.

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The wind chill won't be the only thing to worry about first thing Tuesday morning; lake effect snow will be a growing concern.

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A few snow showers will be possible first thing in the morning, but it will increase in coverage by the time the parade kicks off around 1 p.m.

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Snow, wind and cold will linger through the afternoon and evening across Northeast Ohio. Wind chills will remain in the teens for most of the afternoon.

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By the end of the afternoon, snow will slowly begin to taper off.

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But the cold will continue to stick around for any evening plans, as wind chills remain mostly in the teens across the region.

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Snow totals will be highest in the Primary Snowbelt, with 2-5-plus inches possible by the end of Tuesday evening.

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Thankfully, this winter burst will be short-lived. We'll be back to more seasonable norms by the end of the work week, as highs will be nearing 50 on Thursday.

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