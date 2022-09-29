Covering Hurricane Ian: How has it impacted Cuba?

PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba this Tuesday; hitting Pinar del Rio, the capital city of Pinar del Río Province.

Ian knocked out the entire power grid on the island. Cuba's population is 11 million.

The storm passed over the west side of the country, avoiding a direct hit.

Officials have stated they would start restoring power when the storm fully passes to not cause any more damage to homes.

Hurricane Ian's strong winds damaged one of Cuba's most important tobacco farm, an important import for the country, in the city of La Robaina.

