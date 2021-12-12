Watch
Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility

AP
This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows a close-up of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Ill., after severe storms moved through the area late the previous evening, causing catastrophic damage. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Midwest Tornadoes
Posted at 3:36 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 15:36:03-05

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Search efforts at an Amazon facility in Illinois where at least six people were killed in a tornado are expected to take several days.

But authorities don't expect to find anymore survivors.

The company has not said how many people were in the building not far from St. Louis when the tornado hit at 8:35 p.m. Friday.

Both sides of the warehouse used to prepare orders for delivery collapsed inward and the roof caved.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford says police helped pull people from the rubble.

While 45 employees survived, six people were killed.

A seventh person was airlifted to a hospital.

