Damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain are main threats during multiple rounds of storms Wednesday

There's a low Marginal risk a few storms could produce damaging winds although the best chance for that will be afternoon and evening.
june30th1_.jpg
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 06:46:38-04

CLEVELAND — Get ready for an active weather day. More unsettled weather expected today as trough drops Southeast scattered showers and storms are possible this morning and through the afternoon and evening.

There's a low marginal risk a few storms could produce damaging winds although the best chance for that will be afternoon and evening. Heavy rain could lead to a few more flooding issues. Storms have already developed this morning with a strong storm over North Canton.

june30th2.jpg
June 30, 2021.

Expect a round of morning storms and more strong storms for afternoon and evening.

june30th3jpg.jpg
June 30, 2021.

More rain and a few storms Thursday. Temps will be about 10 degrees cooler today with even cooler weather Thursday and Friday.

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Scripps National Desk
