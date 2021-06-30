Damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain are main threats during multiple rounds of storms Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Get ready for an active weather day. More unsettled weather expected today as trough drops Southeast scattered showers and storms are possible this morning and through the afternoon and evening.

There's a low marginal risk a few storms could produce damaging winds although the best chance for that will be afternoon and evening. Heavy rain could lead to a few more flooding issues. Storms have already developed this morning with a strong storm over North Canton.

Expect a round of morning storms and more strong storms for afternoon and evening.

More rain and a few storms Thursday. Temps will be about 10 degrees cooler today with even cooler weather Thursday and Friday.

