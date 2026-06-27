Dangerous long-duration heat wave incoming

Dangerous, long-lasting heat and humidity are just days away from reaching Northeast Ohio and impacting our day-to-day lives.

From adjusting dog walks and jogging to limiting general outdoor time, spending minimal time outside and staying hydrated are two important ways to keep yourself safe from the upcoming high heat and humidity. Here is what you need to know:

First, let's quickly refresh on what a heat wave is. A heat wave is three or more consecutive days of 90°+ weather.

How common is a heat wave? Not as common as one may think.

In the 2020s decade so far, there have been five heat waves. That is less than one heat wave per year, so they are not very common, despite the high heat and humidity Northeast Ohio frequently gets.

In this case, it is not about the intensity, but about the duration of the heat. One day at 95 degrees versus three days at 90+ degrees requires different precautions.

It is especially important to check up frequently on the elderly and children, who may not easily exhibit signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke, two dangerous medical complications due to the heat.

Staying hydrated, with lots of water, not sugary drinks, will also help. Also, do not forget the SPF 30+ sunscreen if planning to be at the pool or anywhere outside for more than a few minutes.

The humidity will complicate and amplify the threat. Actual temperatures will be 90 to 95 degrees for most, but the humidity will make it feel 5 to 15 degrees hotter.

Heat index values will be extremely dangerous, climbing to near 105 degrees midweek. This will be the longest-lasting and most humid heat wave since June 2024.

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