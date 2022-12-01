Dec. 1 marks the first day of winter, says News 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson

CLEVELAND — Welcome to winter! Well, Meteorologically speaking.

In weather offices across the country, including here at News 5, winter runs from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28. (It's just easier to keep the daily weather numbers neat and tidy that way.)

The average high temperature on December first here in Northern Ohio is right around 45 degrees. By the end of the month that average has dropped to about 37 degrees.

Typically, we expect a good foot of snow in Greater Cleveland. The Akron/Canton Area sees about 9 inches during a normal December. As for extremes, the COLDEST December was back in 1989 with the average temperature that month only in the teens!

The warmest December occurred in 2015 with average temperatures hovering in the middle 40s. How could I forget about the SNOWIEST December? This happened in 2004 in Cleveland with 35 inches of snow. Akron/Canton saw the most December snow in 1974 with 29.4 inches.

