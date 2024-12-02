Dec. 2: Here's what to expect with Monday's snow forecast

Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties have been hit hard with snow, and more is expected going into this week.

Snowfall totals

WEWS

Here's the latest from Meteorologist Trent Magill

Meteorologist Trent Magill with the latest snowfall totals

Watches and Warnings

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lake and Ashtabula counties extended until Tuesday morning due to the ongoing lake-effect snow.



A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Cuyahoga and Geauga counties until Monday evening.

Travel along the I-90 corridor through Lake and Ashtabula counties is very treacherous. Motorists should be prepared for dangerous road conditions in squalls if they have to travel.

School Closings

Full Forecast

Power outages

I-90

Speed limits have been reduced to 50 mph in Lake County due to snowfall.

