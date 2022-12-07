Dense fog across Northeast Ohio reducing visibility for morning commuters

CLEVELAND — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties, and pockets of dense fog are reducing visibility for most of our viewing area, to as low as one-quarter-mile in some parts.

The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect in Ashland, Ashtabula, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties until 12 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition, a special weather statement is warning of dense fog in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 11 a.m.

See the latest weather alerts here.

The National Weather Service is warning drivers to allow themselves extra time on their morning commute, use their headlines and leave ample stopping distance ahead of their vehicles, as visibility may be reduced to as low as one-quarter mile in areas of dense fog.

Below is a live shot of downtown Cleveland from a News 5 tower cam, showing just how thick that fog is this morning:

