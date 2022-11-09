Despite 70 degree temps this week, Northeast Ohioans could be in for snow soon

CLEVELAND — We've certainly been enjoying some warm weather for the first full week of November. But things may cool off rather soon.

In fact, 70 degrees is in the forecast many of you on Thursday. But just remember, November is considered a cold weather month here in Northern Ohio.

In fact, the average, first measurable snow occurs each year in our area during the second week of November.

For the Akron/Canton Regional Airport, the average first snow occurs around Nov. 9. For Cleveland Hopkins Airport, snow is measured on average a day later on Nov. 10. The Mansfield area sees its first measurable snow on average Nov. 18.

Based on the colder weather that arrives this weekend, our temperatures will certainly be more supportive of snow for the rest of the month, at least. Stay warm!

