Dicey commute as snow continues to fall; expect low visibility and slick roads

The Ohio Department of Transportation.
Snow-covered roads on I-271 at Cedar Road.
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jan 28, 2022
CLEVELAND — Snow is falling this morning and it is making the roads slick and snow-covered at times. Plan ahead for the morning commute to be slow with visibility low in areas with heavy snow bands.

Power of 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw provides an update on what to expect for the commute and the rest of the day Friday. Watch it live in the media player below:

The snow is widespread, from I-271 to I-77.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said 810 plows are out across the state.

Give yourself extra time for the morning commute.

News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber was out traveling on I-271 as ODOT crews were treating the highways.

Snow showers look to taper off by mid-morning through mid-afternoon with falling temperatures.

FORECAST

