Dicey commute as snow continues to fall; expect low visibility and slick roads

CLEVELAND — Snow is falling this morning and it is making the roads slick and snow-covered at times. Plan ahead for the morning commute to be slow with visibility low in areas with heavy snow bands.

Power of 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw provides an update on what to expect for the commute and the rest of the day Friday. Watch it live in the media player below:

Dicey Friday commute as snow continues to fall

The snow is widespread, from I-271 to I-77.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said 810 plows are out across the state.

3:40AM: Snow is coming down pretty good in the Cleveland area this morning. Plan ahead for the morning commute to be slow and slick in spots. 810 plows are out across the state. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/rN9ALrp0CU — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) January 28, 2022

Give yourself extra time for the morning commute.

News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber was out traveling on I-271 as ODOT crews were treating the highways.

They've got all their toys out this morning. This is the @ODOT_Cleveland anti-icing tanker following a plow down I-271 near the 480/422 split. pic.twitter.com/LTu84bu616 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 28, 2022

Snow showers look to taper off by mid-morning through mid-afternoon with falling temperatures.

