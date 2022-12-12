Dreaming of a white Christmas? There's a chance for snow soon in Northeast Ohio.

CLEVELAND — White Christmas Chances Increasing!

Are you dreaming of some snow on the ground for Dec. 25 this year? Based on my social media DM's, many of you have lost hope because of the milder weather we have been experiencing so far in December. But, don't give up! Christmas is still a little less than two weeks away.

That's plenty of time to change the weather patterns. And in fact, we will!

Current computer model guidance is suggesting that MUCH COLDER AIR is set to drop in to Northern Ohio beginning this weekend and lingering through next week.

That would mean that we've got a much better shot at some snow that could stick and stay through Christmas Day and beyond.

Of course, its still early and what you are reading here is not a specific forecast. But the TREND toward colder and snowier weather is on the table for all of us, just in time to "Fa-La-La!"

