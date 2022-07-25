EF-1 tornado hits Southwest Ohio on Saturday

TROY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has reported that an EF-1 tornado hit Troy in Miami County Saturday morning.

The tornado hit at 10:45 a.m. and lasted for three minutes. The tornado traveled for nearly two miles.

Winds reached up to 90 miles per hour.

Fallen tree limbs and roof damage were reported.

No injuries were reported.

