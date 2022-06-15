EF-1 tornado touched down in Richland County on Monday

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms blasted through Northern Ohio Monday night into early Tuesday morning leaving a trail of destruction across much of the News 5 viewing area. While most of the damage was from 70 to 90 mph straight-line winds, the Cleveland National Weather Service confirmed a tornado did down touch during those destructive storms.

A team of storm surveyors determined that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Richland County at 11:33 p.m. Monday evening near the town of Newville, southeast of Mansfield.

The tornado destroyed an out-building near the intersection of Possum Run and Snyder roads before heading east.

The tornado, producing 105 mph winds, moved along just south of Possum Run Road and Pleasant Run Lake.

Extensive tree damage was evident along its track.

The twister then turned southeast and moved into Mohican State Park in Ashland County.

Tree damage was more intermittent here.

After being on the ground for 5.8 miles, the tornado lifted and faded away.

No injuries were reported.

The maximum path width was 100 yards along the twister's path.

