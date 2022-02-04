Erie and Lorain counties under Flood Advisory due to ice jams

LORAIN, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Lorain and Erie counties for possible ice jams of local rivers.

The advisory is in effect for Lorain and Erie counties from 8:45 a.m. Friday until 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The NWS says rivers and streams are elevated. Flooding has been reported at Bacon Woods and Mill Hollow Parks in Vermilion.

As of 8:30 a.m., gauge reports indicated an ice jam. Some locations that will experience flooding include Vermilion, Western Vermilion and Birmingham.

The NWS says “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.”

