Everything you need to know about the most yuck type of winter weather: Sleet

Sleet occurs when snowflakes only partially melt when they fall through a shallow layer of warm air well above the surface.
Posted at 7:00 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 07:00:07-05

During the winter, all precipitation begins as snow, with temperatures well below freezing thousands of feet in the atmosphere.

These slushy drops refreeze as they next fall through a deep layer of below-freezing air above the surface and eventually reach the ground as frozen raindrops that bounce on impact.

Depending on the intensity and duration, sleet can accumulate on the ground, much like snow.

