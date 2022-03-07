Excessive rainfall prompts Flood Warning and advisories for southern counties

CLEVELAND — Excessive rainfall early Monday has prompted concerns about flooding in our southern viewing areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Stark County on Monday. The warning is in effect until 12:15 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Canton, North Canton, Louisville, East Canton and Meyers Lake.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Cuyahoga River at Old Portage, which will affect Summit County.

The NWS said at 7 a.m. Monday, the stage was at 9.3 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage late Monday to a crest of 11.7 feet this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flood Advisory for Holmes, Wayne, Portage and Ashland counties until 12 p.m. Monday.

Flooding of rivers and other low-lying areas could occur.

About an additional half-inch to an inch of rain is expected.

